Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.14. 509,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

