Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Price

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s previous close.

SAFE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Safehold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Safehold from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Safehold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

NYSE SAFE opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 37.17, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Safehold has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 1,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 214,979 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Safehold by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Safehold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

