Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $94.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

