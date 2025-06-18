Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 8.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 96.7% in the first quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth $378,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Crown by 110.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

