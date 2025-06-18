Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,007,000 after buying an additional 8,272,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after buying an additional 5,859,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,853,000 after buying an additional 3,606,366 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,730.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,105,000 after buying an additional 2,640,032 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

