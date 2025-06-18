Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 75.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 11.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $138.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

View Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.