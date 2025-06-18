Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 115,122 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,662,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Campbell’s

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Campbell’s Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The Campbell’s Company has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

