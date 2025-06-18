Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after buying an additional 74,735 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 857,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 147,202 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

