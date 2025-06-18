Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,525 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $514,483,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $178,015,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,495,000 after acquiring an additional 701,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Best Buy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,784,000 after acquiring an additional 629,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Best Buy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,114,928 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 561,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $497,434.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,810.85. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 9,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $688,867.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,856 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,088.40. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,374 shares of company stock valued at $58,735,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

