Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in FOX by 327.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 2.3%

FOX opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

