Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $188,643,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 19,370.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 426,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $51,521,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $40,354,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.93.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Argus lowered Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

