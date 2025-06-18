Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 14,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

Dayforce stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,606.56. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

