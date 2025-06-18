Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $3.98 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,702,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,005,000 after purchasing an additional 310,257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,917,000 after acquiring an additional 578,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,960,000 after acquiring an additional 55,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,321,000 after acquiring an additional 841,276 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $191.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 target price on Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.