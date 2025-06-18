Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,699,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after buying an additional 6,545,689 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,971,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,215,000 after buying an additional 5,614,233 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,402,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after buying an additional 4,462,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,425,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after buying an additional 4,199,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,485,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.