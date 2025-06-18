Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Masco Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

