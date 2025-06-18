Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after buying an additional 1,992,695 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $150,819,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,987,000 after buying an additional 1,436,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,730,000 after buying an additional 1,027,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,321,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

