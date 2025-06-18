Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.05 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 9,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8,337.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

