Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 85.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $2,097,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

