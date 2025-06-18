Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $53,676,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,531,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,935,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,971 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,849 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

