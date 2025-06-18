Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Assurant by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 503.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price objective on Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Assurant Trading Down 0.9%

Assurant stock opened at $198.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

