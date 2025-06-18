Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after buying an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,778,000 after acquiring an additional 617,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,784,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,221,000 after acquiring an additional 322,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Rollins by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rollins from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

