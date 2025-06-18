Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 400.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

