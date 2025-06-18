Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 14,100 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,824,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,021,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304,533 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,218,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $730,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $216,571,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,382,267 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $481,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,662,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $598,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,963 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

