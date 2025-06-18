Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 15,600 Shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CAE by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CAE by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CAE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in CAE by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 47,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Finally, Summerhill Capital Management lnc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 252,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. CAE Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.