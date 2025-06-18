Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,600 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Pool by 907.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 37,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 816.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,403 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pool by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.22.

POOL stock opened at $285.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $282.22 and a 12 month high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

