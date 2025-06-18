Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 16,200 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In other news, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $27,355.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,077.40. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,489.80. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

