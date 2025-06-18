Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 18,700 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,227,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $175,639,000 after buying an additional 227,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,308,000. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 8,486,109 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after buying an additional 1,407,772 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after buying an additional 2,941,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. This trade represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 824,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 384,265 shares of company stock worth $5,201,750. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

