Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,205,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,398,000 after buying an additional 181,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,987,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,031,000 after buying an additional 95,893 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $189,584,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.5%

MongoDB stock opened at $205.60 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -180.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news,

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,974 shares in the company, valued at $60,131,916. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,666.84. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,208 shares of company stock worth $10,167,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

