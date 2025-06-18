Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,400 Shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Revvity by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.51. Revvity Inc. has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $129.50.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. Revvity had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

