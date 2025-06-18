Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,700 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 129,378 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised West Fraser Timber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.35 and a beta of 1.17. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.48 and a 1 year high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.03%. On average, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -752.94%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.