Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,900 Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in IDEX by 81.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 63.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE IEX opened at $175.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. IDEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 45.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.