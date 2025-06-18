Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,900 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,646,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,273,000 after buying an additional 1,536,289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,364.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,421,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,072,000 after buying an additional 1,389,803 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,162,000 after buying an additional 1,194,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,803,915,000 after buying an additional 562,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 109.80%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

