Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,300 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1,318.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.87. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.61 and a 1 year high of $124.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.40.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

