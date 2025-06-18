Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 35,300 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $153,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754,576 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $63,540,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,827,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of KEY opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -92.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,795.07. This represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.