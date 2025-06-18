Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,700 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,957,000 after purchasing an additional 371,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $196,578,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.13 and a twelve month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

