Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,300 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,989,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,087,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,025,000 after buying an additional 1,065,474 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,718,000 after buying an additional 894,849 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,331,000 after buying an additional 847,409 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

