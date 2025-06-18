Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,500 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stantec by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,559,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stantec by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 407,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,965,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stantec by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stantec by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Stantec by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STN. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Price Performance

STN opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.03. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $108.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

