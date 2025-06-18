Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,900 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,216,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,575,000 after acquiring an additional 148,031 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,030,000 after purchasing an additional 396,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,240,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,468,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,085,000 after purchasing an additional 217,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,482,000 after purchasing an additional 428,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Pentair Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of PNR opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

