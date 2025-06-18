Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,200 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78. Bio-Techne Corp has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $83.62.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

