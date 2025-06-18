Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,700 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

ACM opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

