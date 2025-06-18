Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,700 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $5,404,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Twilio by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $1,332,467.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,704,758.29. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $216,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,714,470.50. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,065. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.39.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

