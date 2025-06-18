Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,400 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,407,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,010,000. Estuary Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,052,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,913,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,660,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $64.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

