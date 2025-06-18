Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 78,800 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $287,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $204,169,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,507,000 after buying an additional 2,031,995 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $94,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,323,000 after buying an additional 1,359,126 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.33 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 55.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 124.11%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

