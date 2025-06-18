Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt acquired 996,587 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,453,924.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,077,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,545,453.50. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,111 shares of company stock worth $50,308,816. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.42. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.72.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

