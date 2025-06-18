Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communication by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Rogers Communication by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 317,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 73,618 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Rogers Communication by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rogers Communication from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communication Price Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 8.53%. Rogers Communication’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.3611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.66%.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

