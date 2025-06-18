Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Toast were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Toast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Toast by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Toast by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Toast by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, Director Susan Chapman-Hughes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,320. This trade represents a 24.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $12,780,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 216,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,208,245.60. This represents a 58.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,212 shares of company stock valued at $22,051,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Toast Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

