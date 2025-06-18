Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $557,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,325.12. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.