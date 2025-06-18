Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cfra Research raised CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.