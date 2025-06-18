Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,645,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3,022.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 172,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

