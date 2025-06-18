MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

MNTN has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on MNTN in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on MNTN in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on MNTN in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MNTN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MNTN in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

NYSE MNTN opened at $19.81 on Monday. MNTN has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

In other news, CEO Mark Steven Douglas sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana R. Settle sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $12,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,955,232 shares of company stock worth $31,283,712.

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

